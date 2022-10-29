I was writing a journalistic piece, and I noticed that the school board candidates disagree on social issues. I got emailed responses to my questions from Robin Calcutt, Rollie Sampson and Shannon Davis, but not Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno or Pam Thompson.
Due to current Board of Education guidelines, Pam Thompson couldn’t comment to me, a Pinecrest High student, abiding by a policy not to appear partial to anyone’s campaign, her own included.
Regarding book banning, Davis said that she wants to remove Alan Gratz’ children’s book, “Ban this Book,” because it has “themes of rebellion against parents and authority.” She says “people of character submit to their proper authorities.”
Sampson disagrees with removal of books from library shelves: “Our media specialists are professionals that know how to select appropriate literature for our schools.”
Benway’s website states the importance of “No more ‘Dirty Books’ in Moore County Schools” and “Reject(ing) Creeping Marxism.”
Regarding LGBTQ students and social-emotional learning, Bruno didn’t respond to me, except to ask what grade I was in, but her website states, “Too much time is spent on social indoctrination” and “dividing our children into genders, cultures or groups.”
When I asked Calcutt’s opinion, she responded simply, “Our schools support ALL students.”
Benway implied at an Oct. 13 candidates forum that MCS students have “endured sexual grooming” by teachers “for years,” which is a ridiculous statement.
Sampson said, “As a school counselor and licensed clinical mental health counselor, I am committed to ensuring all students, including our LGBTQIA, are supported and safe on campus.”
Some people just vote for names they’ve seen the most on signs, but it’s important for all voters and students to know what each school board candidate believes.
Atlas McNicol
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.