I have known the Von Canon family since Kim and I served on the county Planning Board in the early 2000s. I didn’t see much of Jim since he was often deployed as a soldier in Special Forces.
Now, after nearly 30 years of service, Jim, a retired Special Forces sergeant major, is turning his energy toward serving his community. I trust Jim’s common sense approach to issues. I trust Jim’s leadership skills honed through many years leading young soldiers in life and death situations; and I trust Jim’s love for his family, his county and his God.
Jim Von Canon is the conservative choice for County Commissioner, District 1.
Nancy Roy Fiorillo
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
