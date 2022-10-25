It takes more than a lot of signs to be ready to hold public office. John Misiaszek has put in the time and deserves your vote.
The Pilot endorsed Jim Von Canon based on what? He’s passionate about his community? Well, so is Mr. Misiaszek. John has been active in the community for years. He’s an active member of the Vass Lions Club, a driving force for elementary school children in vision screening. He leads the effort to raise money to help victims of mental illness and substance abuse.
John has been an active participant at commissioner meetings for years. John can hit the ground running, unlike the other two candidates. John Misiaszek doesn’t need to be coached up, because he has passionately been attending meetings for years and is ready now.
A vote for John Misiaszek is a vote for the financial future of Moore County. John has paid his dues to be your commissioner and deserves your vote.
Dean Kalles
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
