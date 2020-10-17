I have known Louis Gregory well for a long time. I worked closely with him while I was on the Whispering Pines Village Council and he was the police chief. I was constantly amazed at the knowledge, energy and dedication to excellence he brought to the Police Department.
I have also known many of our county commissioners over the past 20 years. In my experience, there has never been a finer county commissioner than Louis Gregory.
Louis is a hard-working, down-to-earth, caring person who always puts the interest of the people first. He knows where the problems lie, and he listens to his constituents to ensure that he understands the problems from their perspective.
On his website, he outlines the things he cares deeply about. In summary they are: being a good steward of taxpayer money; providing the highest quality education possible for our children; maintaining Moore County as one of the finest, most livable communities in the country; and modifying the state tier system to ensure a fairer distribution of funds among the counties.
Louis has long recognized, as apparently the state government does not, that there are serious economic imbalances within counties that cry out for changes in the tier system. He feels strongly about this issue and will continue to fight for changes as long as he is your county commissioner.
He was a very good commissioner when we elected him four year ago. He has grown in the job to where he is now a great commissioner. The people of Moore County will be extremely well served by re-electing Louis Gregory to another four year term.
Don Delauter
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.