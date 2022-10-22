People, we have an excellent opportunity before us. I have long held that governments and the citizens of various democracies in our home, the world, would benefit from more of a woman’s perspective. Yes, she can count the population, analyze road structures, identify a competent contractor and correctly read public sentiments.
Recently I took the opportunity to visit the Moore County courthouse to attend a monthly meeting of the county board. As this was the first time for me to observe these commissioners at work, it dawned on me (again) that this body was tilted toward men. There was one women on the board and she is coming off the board this year. This can’t be!
Citizens, go to your laptops and look at the makeup of other county commissions in North Carolina. We are failing to keep up! We have many, many competent women here who would make excellent commissioners. We are turning our noses up to half the talent in Moore County. Ariadne DeGarr is the sole female candidate on the ballot, and what better candidate could we have?
Don’t take it from me. Ask people who know her. She is an excellent study. While her experience in the public sphere is advancing, she is making notes, looking up and asking questions. Folks, I want the commissioners to be representative of the population. I heartily recommend that you go online and research “DeGarr for Moore Candidate Bio 2022.” You will recognize a spirit of can do for and looking for the good of all. It”s time to do more for Moore.
Svea Strong
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.