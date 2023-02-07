Leave it to William Shaw to offer a disjointed rant about a famous sermon by Jonathan Edwards to twist authentic Christianity. Pastor Edwards is credited with initiating the first Great Awakening. He also famously said: “God is glorified in the work of redemption.”
Yet Shaw claims the only quality to Edwards’ sermon was to “provide the righteous with precise metrics for judging the wickedness of others from a place of bedrock virtue.” Would Shaw prefer “Satan clubs” to advocate his form of virtue? He readily admits not knowing Edwards’ God.
Shaw would no doubt also take issue with the quote from George Washington’s first inaugural address: “the propitious smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right which Heaven itself has ordained.”
Careful George, that quote seems dangerously judgmental to a culture awash in moral relativism and compromise.
Shaw’s non sequitur argument finally arrives at the true object of his ire: normal people who object to his beloved woke ideology. As usual, he denies even the existence of such things promoted by his beloved leftist dogma.
Dan Kneller
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
