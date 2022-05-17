it is that virtual life doesn’t work. One reason is that most of life must be conducted in person. The main reason though: We were created in the image of a Holy God in relationship as creatures who also require relationship. A recent article in the April/May issue of Fortune magazine echoes this truth.
The article by Geoff Colvin titled “Get Back to Work,” is an analysis of Goldman Sachs’ CEO David Solomon’s philosophy on corporate culture. In essence, Mr. Solomon’s contention is that in-person, face-to-face, relational work is the foundation of a great organization, especially his.
Now you may be tempted to dismiss Solomon’s perspectives as those of an out-of-touch, baby boomer, peddling antiquated organizational culture theories. Yet, it was not what he said that I found most compelling about the article. It was the perspective of a 24-year-old Goldman Sachs analyst which gave me pause and required me to reevaluate the sound bites we hear about the younger generations.
The author quoted a Mr. Nathan Risser who joined Goldman in January of 2019 and left in April of 2021.
He said, “There is something about striving to achieve the exceptional alongside others, whether by working late nights in the office or putting in a hard hour in the gym, that pulls people together, and that can’t happen in a virtual environment.”
He left “because he didn’t like the work” but would go back immediately if Goldman went back to in-office work. Let the weight of that one sink in. Work, without relationship, is a meaningless endeavor of inputs and outputs.
Work relationships keep it all in balance, making sense of the work. Plainly, an all-virtual existence is incoherent.
Nick Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.