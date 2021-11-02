I refer to your recent article about the possible ethics violations by two Pinehurst Council members.
Having read Kevin Drum’s emails and Lydia Boesch’s letter/memo and the affidavits of the Pinehurst police chief and village HR manager — all public documents — it is clear that these are ethics violations. Kevin Drum’s protest at the Oct. 26 meeting that he was trained in a different ethics code was laughable, as was Lydia Boesch’s attempt at trying to make the audience believe she loves Pinehurst’s trees.
This whole issue should have culminated at the first meeting with a reprimand or whatever and then all moved on. Instead, this is turning into a procedure battle that keeps the spotlight away from the serious issue here: Lydia Boesch self-admittedly acts on State House Rep. Jamie Boles’ instructions in a continuing attempt to get rid of the village manager because he follows council policy on protecting Pinehurst’s trees.
Did voters vote for Boesch two years ago to protect Pinehurst or to further the obscure interests of Raleigh legislators bent on minimizing municipal autonomy to the benefit of developers and short term rental companies?
Consider the Oct. 27 Pilot article on Southern Pines’ current development pipeline of 1,200 apartments, 350 townhomes and only 155 single family houses and then ask Pinehurst residents if that is what they want for Pinehurst. This, together with the real anguish expressed at the Oct. 26 meeting by a resident surrounded by short-term rental properties, is a glimpse into Pinehurst’s near future if we continue with the “smart growth.”
John Webster
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
If only we’d had any warning that Boesch was an immoral person and not at all fit to serve on the village council. Oh, wait…
