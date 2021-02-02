How many times do Pinehurst residents have to hear about the Village Council fretting about the Historic District criteria?
Folks come to the Pinehurst area for two reasons. One is for recreation, and the other is for the medical center. The council needs to solve the library issue. We have already been awarded historic status. The solution is simple: Place plaques around town stating the village was awarded historic status in 1996 and move on.
As to the library, the village has enjoyed riding the financial wings of the Heinz 57 family for over 50 years. It’s about time we start paying our share. If we can spend $5 million for a basketball court and four classrooms, then we surely can spend more for a library, especially when interest rates are so low.
What has the Village Council done? One, they hired an outside firm to guide them, when there was a woman in Southern Pines who had done an outstanding job in redoing their library. Two, when the council didn’t like the firm’s recommendations, they decided that only they know what is good for us, and they are now in the process of destroying what Pinehurst deserves and needs.
Didn’t Pinehurst citizens and the firm submit recommendations that the council has ignored? Where has our mayor been? It seems others have taken control of the council.
Why has it taken over 20 years to build a new library, when our Founding Fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and fought wars in less time?
Does anyone in Pinehurst believe that the Pinehurst Village Council knows what it is doing?
Roger W. Johnson
Pinehurst
