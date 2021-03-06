What a fascinating column that Joyce Reehling offered on Feb. 17. I must be confused about the pleas for unity in our country.
Donald Trump has been out of office almost a full month and Ms. Reehling still can’t let him go. While Miss Reehling justifiably rails about the Capitol riot, I find it interesting that she and her journalistic colleagues say nothing about the violence, property damage, injuries and lives lost from the rioting that occurred and still does occur in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis and New York and other large cities. Are those the work of Trump and his supporters?
Does Ms. Reehling express any concern that our nation’s Capitol has become an armed fortress? Apparently there is a major threat from an invading force. Perhaps that has been confused with the caravans of migrants currently en route who seek to enter our country illegally.
How typical: The ruling elite is protected from the consequences of their misguided policies while the citizenry is left to deal with the problems the elite create.
Dan Kneller
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.