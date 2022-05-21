As a sophomore attending Pinecrest High School, I have been very concerned regarding the comments made by several school board candidates regard- ing “Judeo-Christianity and Marxism facing off toe-to-toe” and the discussion about banning Critical Race Theory.
First, let me quell parents’ fears: No current social studies, civics or history class has any discussion regarding CRT. Any teacher is too afraid of getting sued to have any serious discus- sion of Black Lives Matter. Nor do any teachers mention “gender fluidity.”
Regarding the future of these discussions, it is imperative we move past simply calling CRT and BLM “Marxist propaganda.”
It is evident that much of the population has been quick to claim students are being indoctrinated and implement a ban on any education about serious issues.
The truth is, to not teach these issues would be to indoctrinate kids into a worldview where they believe there is no longer any systematic racism in America. These issues should be taught, understood and critically evaluated by each student.
Jared Kaufman
West End
Jared,
You are one intelligent young man! There's a saying - "From the mouths of babes." You aren't a babe but there are some adults who could learn a thing or two from you!
John Misiaszek
