Call me an old-fashioned romantic, but it is my belief that those elected, and especially those elected to the highest offices, should always be diligent to ensure our institutions can function with integrity. They have a fiduciary obligation to take steps to ensure core governmental agencies function in a manner that makes them trustworthy and above reproach.
Gov. Cooper recently vetoed a bill designed to prevent special interest money, much of it originating out of state, being given to election officials. In 2020, it has been reported that nearly $8 million was made available across North Carolina.
These monies were not allocated evenly or proportionately, but were targeted by the donors. As we learned from Watergate, if you want to find the source of any malfeasance, just follow the money.
I am very disappointed that Gov. Cooper would veto a bill to keep special interest money out of our election process. He not only failed to do his job, he just lost my vote.
Scott Stanley, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Much of Cooper’s campaign funding comes from out of state, the reason he cow-tows to the far left. Signing that law would have dealt a huge blow to Democrat chances of remaining relevant in NC politics.
