There have been a large number of disparaging words concerning the process of distributing the vaccine for COVID-19. There are at least two sides to every story.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, my wife, Carolyn, and I went to the Moore County Health Department in Carthage to receive our first injection of the vaccine. Our appointment was at 2 p.m. and we were seen by a receptionist at the appointed time.
The personnel at the health department could not have been better prepared. They were cordial, organized and very patient. It was a very professional atmosphere and we could have not been more pleased.
Bill Fitzgerald
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
