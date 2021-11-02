Regarding the excellent column by Mr. Nagy on Oct. 17, I wanted to share with the readers my own experience with the issue of vaccination.
A few months back, I pleaded with my son (who is 50 years old with a wife and one son) to get vaccinated. His answer was absolutely no. I asked why. He replied: because I don’t trust the government.
I said “What government?” He replied: Biden’s.
I said, “But wait a minute, Trump’s government is the one that made the vaccine possible in such a short period.” “You got me there,” my son, who is a Trump supporter, replied. “But still I refuse to get vaccinated.”
A few months passed and my son contracted COVID. He suffered severely and, thank God, he pulled through. He got vaccinated a few weeks back.
The point I am trying to make is that we should never let our political views cloud our judgment when it comes to our safety and the safety of our family and friends. Vaccines worked in the past, they work now and will work in the future.
Dr. A. Badawy
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
