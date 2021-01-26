On Wednesday, I got my first COVID-19 vaccination. I have to say I had some misgivings about the experience — not about the vaccine, but about the procedure. After seeing the horror stories about long lines with people waiting for hours to get tested and/or vaccinated I was worried.
I needn’t have been.
FirstHealth arranged my appointment for 3 p.m. at the Fair Barn, I arrived about 2:25 and was out by 2:50, even after waiting for 10 minutes to make sure there wasn’t a reaction.
I waited longer at the Traffic Circle than I did for my shot. There were no lines and no after-effects, not even a sore shoulder. Way to go, FirstHealth.
Kenneth Burditt
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
