Why do Democrats tag those who disagree with them with such disdainful labels?
Four years ago I was called a deplorable. Now, after reading a poison-pen letter, I find that I am a useful idiot. You may be one too.
Are you against paying higher taxes? Then you may be a useful idiot.
Are you against open borders and free health care, education, housing and welfare benefits to all comers? Then you may be a useful idiot.
Are you against more government, economy strangling regulations? Then you may be a useful idiot.
Are you for the right to own a gun? Then you may be a useful idiot.
Are you in favor of trade deals that benefit the US economy? Then you may be a useful idiot.
Every four years the Democrats get the snake oil out and make a lot of empty promises. People are not buying it anymore.
Dominick Demarco
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
Wear the disdain of the confused left as a badge of honor, fellow deplorable!
You ask, "Why do Democrats tag those who disagree with them with such disdainful labels?" I ask the same of Trump.
