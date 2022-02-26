I came across a set of rules known as the Weinberger doctrine. Caspar Weinberger was a defense secretary under President Ronald Reagan. Here they are:
* Either the United States’ or its close allies’ vital national interests have to be at risk;
n Any war had to be fought “wholeheartedly, with the clear intention of winning;”
n We should employ decisive force in the pursuit of clearly defined political and military objectives;
* We must constantly reassess whether the use of force is necessary and appropriate;
* There must be a “reasonable assurance” of Congressional and public support; and
* Force should be used only as a last resort.
This doctrine came as a result of the Vietnam War and the desire to never again put our troops in a position where they are not allowed to succeed, because of political incompetence.
These rules worked in Desert Storm. These rules were not followed in Afghanistan and Iraq.
So let’s put the current situation through this prism. Is Ukraine a close ally? No. Ukraine is an ally but not a close one.
If we tried to intervene militarily against Russia, would we be able to fight “wholeheartedly” and with a clear intention of winning? Our troops fight to win, but a war with Russia does not sound like a picnic.
I don’t see clearly defined political objectives, and military action won’t solve that. And I may be wrong but I don’t feel overwhelming public support for military action.
I do not see that Ukraine is a vital national interest. Therefore, I do not see why our brave soldiers should be put at risk.
Joe Garrison, Pinebluff
