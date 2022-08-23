I am so upset I do not know what to do. I already had a draft of a letter to the editor giving all the reasons not to vote for Trump or Biden. Then what happens, the idiots running the DOJ raid Trump’s home and then have the gall to say that the Big Guy did not know about the raid.
I am a Republican who does not support Trump at all. I swore to everyone I know that if Trump got the nomination, I would vote Libertarian, primarily because I felt his main agenda would be to get even with all those who did not support him.
I do not think that has changed, but now I want him to get even. I was ready to move on with two fresh faces that could hopefully lead us out of this partisan “gotcha” environment.
I have heard all sorts of people saying our country is doomed because of this person or the “deep state” or whatever. The real problem that is going to sink our country and destroy our democracy is the lack of an unbiased critical press. Its job is to hold all politicians’ actions up to scrutiny.
I see the basic problem with non-print news being a change from being news people to being entertainers. The print news simply lacks the money to do its own investigating and thus uses social media as a source. I do not see this changing.
Patrick McLaughlin
Aberdeen
