As a riposte to William Shaw’s Aug. 28 hostile and vindictive diatribe against Christians and the Supreme Court, he fulminates at the Dobbs decision to overturn Roe (which created a constitutional amendment for universal abortion), on the basis that Dobbs is not aligned with populist support for women to be able to terminate a pregnancy and that religion is the problem.
In response I proffer this poem:
Woe be unto the unborn. Alive, but deemed non-human, like Jews to Nazis; African slaves to Darwin Age Europeans;
Save the seals! Stop hate! Yet death to the developing unwanted child to be;
All reverence demanded to women’s right to live unburdened by motherhood;
The innocent life did not choose to be formed, yet is executed for its inconvenient existence;
Unable to cry for help or plead her case, just a tumor to be extracted;
Indeed, if humanity is simply billion year old carbon…then survival of the fittest requires that the weak shall perish.
Although an unwanted child is a tragedy, the termination of life is not a comfort, but a grievous, unethical wrong inflicted upon its victim, regardless of methodology or perpetrator. Life is a unique gift, regardless of its origin and the role of government should be to ensure life is respected.
In the future, if popular opinion deemed it necessary to euthanize older people, or the sick, or homeless, in order to feed the masses, would we want the Supreme Court to embrace moral turpitude or to protect life?
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
