On Saturday, Sept. 4, the village of Pinehurst posted an alert on Facebook from the Pinehurst Police Department. The gist of the post was that overnight, from Friday to Saturday, two cars had been stolen from Pinehurst No. 6 and suspicious activity had been reported in Village Acres. The post asked residents with home security cameras to review their footage and call the Tip Line as appropriate.
A few comments from users added to this story on Facebook: Another car was reported stolen in the Doral Woods neighborhood, and two additional cars were reportedly broken into elsewhere in town (in the same timeframe).
This is worrying, to say the least, especially since a widely publicized outdoor concert had taken place in Pinehurst on that Friday night as part of the Barbecue Festival.
Many of us who viewed the initial Facebook post have been looking for follow-up information. And, regrettably, we haven’t seen any. Would the Pinehurst police and/or the village please provide residents with additional information? Thank you.
Susan Fletcher
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
