On the same page of the March 7 edition where The Pilot editor strokes his publication for winning a 2020 NC Press Association annual award for “general excellence,” there appears an editorial that is a strong contender for 2021’s irresponsible journalism award.
It is not the editorial’s knock on Freedom Matters that matters. It is the fact that it is based on unsourced “facts.” Readers are led to accept these unsubstantiated generalities as truths. The statements tend to conjure extreme images as depicted in “The Godfather” film. “Bullied”? As with severed animal heads in business owners’ beds? “Fear of retaliation”? As in business owners being rowed out to the middle of a lake, a la Fredo Corleone’s demise?
These are extreme images. At the other end, it may be that the “bullying” and “retaliation” threatened were no more than benign but passionate talk about mask-wearing? Or consumer-rights-driven vows to merely take dollars to business owners’ competitors? Who really knows where the truth lies?
Maybe The Pilot knows. Its sources might know, if there really are sources. As those schooled in the once-noble profession of journalism know, or should know, unsourced or thinly sourced statements turn journalists into disrespected conduits for rumor and innuendo. That job is better dished out by social media, not by newspapers. Especially one as good as The Pilot.
Anne Lucey
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.