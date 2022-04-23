A short-term rental (STR) is just an unregulated hotel. All commercial lodging establishments are prohibited in residential districts by Pinehurst’s development ordinance. Yet not only is there no enforcement of this prohibition, but STRs continue to increase rapidly.
The Pinehurst Village Council, despite being prodded, continues to not even discuss the illegality of existing STRs. They are very much focused on how to regulate them. In the past, the development ordinance has been used as justification for what could or could not be done. I hope it will be abided by in this case as well.
I hear comments like “there are too many of them to impose an outright ban” or “we’ll get sued.”
Why are we kowtowing to those who are flaunting the law? There was even discussion of grandfathering the existing 370-odd STRs so that they would not have to comply with any new regulations.
Rather than protecting neighborhoods or acceding to the overwhelming sentiments of the Pinehurst citizens, the Village Council continues to give priority to absentee landlords whose non-conforming lodging businesses in residential neighborhoods are eroding the fabric of our community.
Bob Coates, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
