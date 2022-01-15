Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Windy...with freezing rain in the morning...changing to rain in the afternoon. Significant icing likely. High 43F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.