Jim Hart should know better than anyone that many of the programs implemented under the CARES Act during the coronavirus are simply too complex and very difficult to get the money to the right people in a relative and timely manner.
One not-so-simple program was the rental reimbursement for those people directly affected by COVID and the subsequent loss of their jobs. About $48 billion was allocated for this meaningful and thoughtful program, and yet even after a year from its authorization date only about 8 percent of the money was allocated.
Only a few weeks ago in The Wall Street Journal, Ezekiel Emmanuel, a physician, wrote on the complexity of government programs. He said, “There are 15 government programs to prevent Americans from going hungry — each with its own set of complex variables, and inconsistent eligibility criteria for Americans to navigate.”
Right now, with the current inflation issue, do we really need $2 trillion in the economy? Does the state need the $8 billion for the roads and infrastructure after reading John Hood’s analysis on the same page? This state is well managed, has a funded pension for all state workers, and thankfully is headed for budget surpluses for many years to come.
Finally, there was almost $800 billion allocated to unemployment claims during COVID. Several reporting agencies have said as much as $400 billion of the claims was fraud.
Larry Townsend, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.