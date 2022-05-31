In these politically turbulent days, more male-dominated state governments are determined to usurp control of women’s lives and bodies and compel women, under penalty of law, to carry undesired pregnancies to term.
Is the motive for change “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” or is it really life, liberty and the pursuit of pleasure? Men can more easily escape the consequences of their sexual encounters, while defenseless women become enslaved by the tyranny of one-sided laws.
It would be more equitable and avoid any taint of male chauvinism if such government actions would also require that all males register their DNA so that paternity can be determined, and constrain all so-called fathers to bear their just financial and social responsibility both for the welfare of a gestating mother and for bringing up a child in our society.
Or even better: Leave Roe v. Wade as it has been for the last 50 years.
Richard Siege
Southern Pines
