During my research into the government actions to combat SARS-CoV-2 and the themes of the rioters in major U.S. cities, I uncovered this description on Wikipedia about a political theory dominant in the recent past. This political theory focused on anti-big business, anti-bourgeois and anti-capitalist rhetoric, although this was later downplayed to gain broad support of business leaders and the public. The theory emphasized the idea of a “people’s community,” through broad social welfare programs, and a collective subordination of individual rights, which could be sacrificed for the good of the state on behalf of the people.
These themes are uncannily similar to the demands I have heard from the leaders of autonomous areas in a number of cities, government leaders mandating masks and more money for numerous social justice programs, and business leaders extolling the benefits of sacrifices shareholders must make on behalf of the social justice concerns of so-called stakeholders.
It is often the position described by Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and many in the Democratic Party. However, the strategy described above is that of the National Socialist German Workers Party from its inception in 1920. For those new to history, this group is more commonly referred to as the NAZI Party.
I find it extremely concerning that in 2020 we find America flirting with these same theories. Germany lacked the benefit of history, what is our excuse?
Nick Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
