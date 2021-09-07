Your favorite local farmer and pseudo-epidemiologist, Nick Lasala, continues to mislead his column's readers about the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigation measures and the value and safety of currently available vaccines.
Herewith are two conclusions from a recent study completed by the CDC and reported in "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report;"
“Benefits of COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. outweigh the risk of serious adverse events seen in a relatively small number of Americans," and
"The impact of a few cases of a rare nerve disorder, blood vessel clots and heart infections following the shots was surpassed by thousands of COVID-19 cases prevented, many that would have had consequences."
These comments reflect fact and science, not baseless speculation. With only half of this county's population vaccinated, resulting in dramatically accelerating spread of serious viral illness, anything that contributes to the refusal of functional adults to get a vaccination is a distinct disservice to Moore County. This is a profound public health issue, not a political football.
Russell McAllister, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
