I am in favor of the eviction moratorium while we have a COVID crisis. But the U.S. Supreme Court has clearly said it was unconstitutional for the president to extend the moratorium through executive order. That was the job of the Congress.
So, because the Congress went on vacation without extending the moratorium, President Biden decided to do it unilaterally knowing that the court already determined it was unconstitutional.
The Biden administration believes that by the time this comes before the court in two or three months it can run out the clock. Does any American really think that’s a total waste of government resources and the way we aren’t supposed to behave?
All because we have an impotent and incompetent Congress
Ed Pieczynski
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
