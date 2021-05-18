Concerning vaccines, I remember that after receiving the first Salk vaccine in elementary school I went from being able to run up and down stairs with ease to going very slowly, one step at a time, holding on to the rail, with much pain and difficulty for several months. Could those be classified as polio symptoms?
To its credit, the Salk Institute has just issued a major research report citing the spike proteins associated with COVID as the main infectious agents responsible for serious and fatal medical effects.
Salk Institute researchers revealed that all the current SARS-CoV-2 vaccines contain these spike proteins and the mRNA injections are designed to replicate these spike proteins in the human body.
Donald Benson
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
