The editorial in The Pilot stamping the Pinehurst mayor and two council members with the label “crackdown kommissars” was unwarranted. Previous editorials about the short-term rental debate have stated facts and opinions more or less fairly, but not the one today.
The Pilot published a graph showing an increase of 300 STRs in the past three years, and without special regulation, what is to prevent that growth from continuing at this alarming pace?
I have attended many gatherings at which people cited the charm and atmosphere of the village as reasons to relocate here. My husband and I were similarly attracted, and wish to have those reasons preserved.
I do not live next door to a short-term rental, which could change with any turnover of ownership, but there are others not far away in my neighborhood. One in particular has been guilty of ruts near the street from vehicles parking in the lawn, rental management not taking care of leftover trash, noise and one which is definitely not just a perceived safety issue: an unfenced swimming pool.
I have so far been able to rate the quality of life in Pinehurst as good on surveys, but that could change for many residents and me with the influx of STRs. I understand that many renters are well-behaved and respectful, but those who aren’t do make a big impact.
I believe those noted in the editorial wishing to continue with existing rules live in a gated community, which has already banned STRs. Those of us who do not have that option are counting on Mayor Strickland and the majority of the council to act to address the growing problem. They are doing so with the research and input from many sources and don’t deserve the denigration.
Babette Glauner
Pinehurst
