In response to Mr. Nagy’s Aug. 15 column, “Your Newspaper Provides Reflection of Community,” I fully agree that The Pilot cannot ignore the controversial issues. It is important that the local newspaper tells the good, the bad, and the ugly.
That said, please spare us the “without opinion, bias, or embellishment” credo. I am not talking about Section B; opinions are just that, opinions, and everyone has one. I am referring to news articles in Section A. Anyone that reads the articles critically, especially when it comes to reporting on the Moore County school board, should be able to identify the bias in the reporting.
Whether that bias is conscious or unconscious, political or personal is arguable, but the tone of articles clearly aligns with the editorials. Your reporters take sides, and it is usually easy to see which side they are on. If in doubt, look at the Aug. 15 edition and reporting related to the purchase of the old Southern Pines Primary School. There are two articles totaling 69 paragraphs. Of those 69 paragraphs, three were afforded to comments from the majority side of the school board or Mr. Lancaster from the Town Council. I stopped counting after 20 paragraphs of comments from those opposed to the decision.
Those articles may lead someone that has not been following the story to believe that four rogue board members voted for something that a substantial portion of county residents did not support or was not in the best interest of Moore County Schools. I am not sure that reporting is “without opinion, bias, or embellishment.”
Leslie Begley
Cameron
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
