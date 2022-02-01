We are quickly approaching the second anniversary of dealing with the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout these past two years, while living with unprecedented modern levels of global health decline, loss of life, disease, mental stress and social and economic disorder, it is no wonder we are experiencing such discomfort, confusion and frustration.
In the field of psychology there is a concept that may help to explain what so many of us are feeling: cognitive dissonance. Cognitive dissonance is the perception of contradictory information. Relevant items of information include a person’s actions, feelings, ideas, beliefs and values.
On a daily basis, we have been bombarded with COVID-19 related information; some of it opinion, much of it based on science. The problem is that a lot of the information and subsequent guidelines provided have been contradictory, and these contradictions impact our actions, feelings, ideas, beliefs, values and behavioral decisions.
As we move forward, let’s hope we can lessen the dispensing of conflicting COVID-19 information and guidelines affecting our daily lives, thereby helping resolve the dissonance, confusion and frustration we’re experiencing.
Jim Heisey, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.