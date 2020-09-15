Recently, I called a local restaurant to inquire if they wear masks. The lady replied the chefs do. I asked if the wait staff did and she said, “It is not mandated.” I took that as a no. I find it interesting that common sense and consideration for your community needs to be “mandated.”
Fortunately, we do have restaurants that are careful about their customers and themselves. I have had comfortable/safe experiences at Lynette’s Cafe and Bakery, Lisi Italian Restaurant, Waffle House, Outback Steakhouse, Ironwood Restaurant and PineScone Cafe. I am sure other readers can add to this list.
I also would like to voice my thanks to the Sunrise Theater for their outdoor shows. They have implemented a thorough plan for safe and fun viewing of entertaining movies. It was most enjoyable watching a movie under the stars with a beer and popcorn
The Sandhills of North Carolina is making the most out of these difficult times.
Gordon Fung
Pinehurst
