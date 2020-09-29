Try Us Out
It is clear that Lynn Hancock, whose letter appeared on Sept. 20, does not know the Republican women in Moore County, and across this state and this nation.
Republican women are strong, intelligent, and caring.
They also give selflessly of their time, energy, and talents to assure that the rights and freedoms of all Americans are protected.
I invite Ms. Hancock to a monthly luncheon of Moore Republican Women, as my guest, to see for herself how exceptional all of our GOP women are. I could not be more proud of them, and I’m honored to serve with them to make America the greatest country on Earth.
Pauline Bruno
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
