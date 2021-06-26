Regarding the Moore County Leadership Institute article in the June 16 edition, I write to offer a suggestion.
First, I congratulate the recent graduates and Moore County for offering a leadership course. Bravo.
I graduated from a war college where I earned an MSSI (Strategic Studies in Intelligence), which is mostly about strategic planning and leadership. I have studied many books on leadership.
In my experience, I highly recommend Marvin Covault’s book, “Vision to Execution,” become a part of the Leadership Institute resources. Covault takes the reader, step by step, on how a leader can take a vision and execute the actions required for a successful completion.
His principles and plan apply to the smallest business up to an institution as large as the U.S. Army. We are fortunate to have Lt. Gen. Marvin Covault (retired) residing in Moore County. He is accessible and an extremely qualified leadership resource.
Mark Anderson
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
The Moore County Leadership Institute does have that as part of their program. They work together in groups to develop a community-based project and execute it before they graduate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.