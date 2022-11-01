The 2022 political cycle is almost over. I know I’m happy about that. Campaign signs will be coming down and TV commercials will revert to hawking some obscure medicine for some obscure ailment. But before we reach the end of this go-round, I wanted to write one letter to the editor to hopefully point out a few simple facts about this election.
First, Joe Biden is not running for office. He ran for office in 2020 and won, a simple fact. And I know there are those who will say, yes but his policies have pushed up inflation and increased gas prices and that is what this election is all about.
Well OK, but just another simple fact: Driven by post pandemic demand and supply chain issues, gas prices and inflation have sky-rocketed all over the world. Another simple fact: Joe Biden is not the president of the UK, or France, or Germany or Japan, all places where inflation and gas prices have gone up significantly as well. Not his fault.
What we need are senators and representatives who can work together to address these issues and others. When we go to vote this November, can we all please just take a step back and simply focus on what each candidate can do to make the country and state better, to solidify our democracy, and to make our and our neighbors lives better? Simple approach
Neil Olson
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.