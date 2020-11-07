Regarding Mr. Sonnenberg’s Oct. 14 column, I acknowledge that he has had an amazing array of relevant life experiences both in governmental and nonprofit worlds. I certainly understand why they make him question the wisdom of the Southern Pines Land & Housing Trust acquiring the Southern Pines Primary School.
However, the Trust’s situation is different from those you have experienced in the past.
The West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business will be a multi-use facility that will include both tenants paying market-rate rents as well as non-rent paying nonprofit and public access uses. The present center vision has 67 percent of space occupied by rent-paying tenants, 13 percent periodic income generating and only 20 percent “nonprofit” space.
He asks, “Can anyone expect (the nonprofits) will be able to have the funds to sustain the heavy maintenance burden for decades to come?”
First, “maintenance burden” is not as heavy as envisioned. The buildings, while structurally sound, are totally worn out, so our construction will create an all-new facility in the old skin that is energy and maintenance efficient.
As to whether anyone can expect to have the funds to pay for maintenance, the answer is an unqualified “yes.” We know that the finished Center needs to be economically sustainable.
We have started an economic feasibility study. Our architects are assessing the buildings for condition, suitability for intended use and requirements to get certificates of occupancy.
With that, our contractor will do a cost analysis. We’re having an independent consultant put those numbers together with projected income and operational costs, including maintenance. The Trust will not move forward unless a sustainable design is found.
Now that those questions have been answered, I trust that your fear of deteriorating conditions and neighbors’ declining values has been allayed.
Fenton Wilkinson
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
