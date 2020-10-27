A frequent contributor recently hyperventilated over the unprecedented verbal attacks on the restrained, fair-minded occupant of the White House and his equally soft-spoken flock.
After admitting civility has been in free fall for decades, the writer somehow limits his examples to the reign of Trump. In my opinion the letter would have been more effective if it had compared these beastly onslaughts to the mild, balanced and most certainly nonracial comments regarding the previous president and first lady.
Meanwhile, over 40 million are unemployed. Well over 200,000 have died from the virus.
Afraid of the truth, the administration has refused to release the economic forecast. I guess they think people will not notice and think all is well.
He then finds out there’s more Amendments than the Second by signing an executive order threatening any social media having the audacity to correct his lies.
Bob Curtis
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
