We think we live in the most advanced country in the world, but our world is shut down with the worst disaster since World War II. Our federal government’s lack of preparation, denial, and poor response has cost thousands of lives and put our families and health care workers’ lives in danger.
Our leader’s messages have been wrong, misleading and changed virtually every day.
We, as citizens, must take this pandemic seriously and hope we do not lose hundreds of thousands of lives and our economic standard of living. Leadership is what we need, however, we have a president totally incapable of doing so. God help us. Our future and lives are very much at risk.
Bill Hyde
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
