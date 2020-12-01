In a Sept. 20 letter to The Pilot published on Sept 20, Mark Sales explained why he, as a “lifelong Republican” and a veteran, would vote Democratic this time. He obviously believes the article in The Atlantic, which reported unnamed sources saying that our president referred to deceased servicemen as “suckers” and “losers.” Apparently, it does not matter to Mr. Sales that President Trump and others present at the alleged time vehemently deny the report, and that no person who claims to have heard the remarks has been identified.
If Mr. Sales believes every unsubstantiated allegation against our president reported in the liberal media, there is no wonder he feels outraged. But, most veterans are smart enough not to believe such slanderous remarks.
I remember what a scary world it was when President Trump took office with ISIS on the rampage, with North Korea launching long-range missiles, and with Iran threatening to acquire nuclear weapons.
For the record, Mr. Sales, let’s review what President Trump has done to benefit the military and make the world safer. He has enhanced our military strength, approved higher wages for servicemen, stood up to North Korea, China, Russia and Iran with strength and resolve, defeated the ISIS caliphate, ended wars and is bringing our troops home. He is currently brokering historic peace agreements in the Middle East.
No where are our troops facing hostile fire and consequently the number of combat deaths has been significantly reduced. His treatment of military members has always been respectful, appreciative, and laudatory. As a retired officer, I can think of no president who has shown stronger support for our military and for freedom.
Bill Dixon
Pinehurst
