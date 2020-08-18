We live on Indiana Avenue and have seen a huge influx of three-
axle vehicles come through. It seems the truckers and other large vehicle drivers have found that Indiana Avenue is a shortcut from N.C. 211 to U.S. 1 and saves them roughly only 10 minutes.
There is a sign at both ends of the street prohibiting vehicles with more than two axles from traversing this residential street. But the trucks keep coming, with one even knocking down the sign at Indiana and May.
I contacted the DOT but was told that yes, it is a state ordinance but they are not an enforcing agency.
I explained about the noise levels, the number of families with children that have homes on Indiana Avenue, the churches and schools, the bicyclists and the damage the heavy trucks are doing to the street. I also told them that when the trucks turn onto May or onto Indiana from May, traffic is made to back up so they can clear the corner but they still go over the curb.
Their response: They can repair the street and move the stop lines back at the lights so cars won’t have to back up. I told them the street is residential; they said so is Route 1. But it isn’t residential; highways are reinforced so there is no damage to the infrastructure.
Indiana Avenue has had extensive work done in the last two weeks. Indiana Avenue is a residential street. There are ways for the trucks to get to U.S. 1 without going through our neighborhood. I don’t know why this ordinance cannot be enforced locally.
Doris Gulley
Southern Pines
