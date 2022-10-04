I wish I had never moved here.
First, there is the overbuilding, with rampant downing of longleaf pines without a thought to the fact most roads cannot be widened and the strain upon our infrastructure. It’s “Little Fayetteville.”
Secondly, short-term rentals. We moved from a condo complex in a city to live in a smaller community in an old-fashioned neighborhood. Like Tom Reedy’s recent column highlighted, we are seeing our area turn into a tourist-driven place with no end in sight.
Mr. Reedy is correct when he says in 10 years most residential property will be owned by people not living in Pinehurst. These owners will have no connection to our community. They won’t give to local charities, adopt rescue dogs, attend festivals and tree-lighting ceremonies or attend our many churches. Same is true for the renters of STRs. They all live somewhere else and don’t care about Pinehurst.
However, the residents care and we need to actively make our representatives know they are messing with our future and that of Pinehurst. My street, with eight houses, already has one STR and one long-term rental. That is enough for me.
We should and must limit STRs. And it’s easy: Ban new STRs in residential areas and grandfather those existing; limit the number of vehicles on the property; hold owners accountable through fines for renters disturbing the peace and improper property maintenance.
We are not the only ones facing issues with STRS. Wilmington is not allowing STRs to be in a row on any one street and the situation in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, is not pretty. And to the editor of The Pilot, you may want to remember your revenue comes from the residents, not the tourists.
Kathy Taylor
Pinehurst
