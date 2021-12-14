“We are coming for you.”
“We will find your houses.”
“We will not play nice.”
By now, most Moore County residents have heard the audio tape of the voicemail threat left by an anonymous female caller in a voicemail box of the Human Resources Department of Moore County Schools.
Many members of this community seem not to be taking the threat seriously, including our local law enforcement agencies and our local press.
I wonder though: If a “leftist” had directed those words at David Hensley, Robert Levy, Philip Holmes or any other right-wing Republican politician in Moore County, would law enforcement have taken it seriously then?
Would The Pilot be working to identify the caller? Would reporters and/or law enforcement have combed public records and recordings to identify the voice, or would they have left that work to private citizens, as they have in this case?
I think we all know the answer. If those threats had been made against any of the favored Republican office holders in the county, the perpetrator would already be charged and publicly humiliated on the front page of The Pilot.
Cheryl Christy Bowman, West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
