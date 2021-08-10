With the line of cars on U.S. 15-501 stretching north of Memorial Drive, I had lots of time to recall my years of nearly seamless flows into Washington, D.C., traffic circles.
There were reasons. First, the smaller Washington circles slow traffic to under 25 mph, a pace that allows drivers to enter without fear of being run down. Second, Washington circles have two or more lanes, and those allow drivers to move to inside lanes until they get ready to exit. That frees up the entrance lane.
Although we are stuck with a circle designed for less traffic, drivers can help the situation. They can slow down around the circle to allow hesitant drivers to enter. And they can understand that yield signs are not stop signs.
If I am second in line to enter the circle, I assume that when the car ahead of me moves, I may be able to follow immediately. I watch the approaching traffic for gaps and carefully watch the car ahead of me to get ready to follow it. Sometimes we are three or four alert drivers moving into the circle.
Eric Christenson
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
