On April 11, 2021, I had written a letter that came out in “The Public Speaking” section of the Pilot called “The Cycle Repeats,” about events that my dad and I shared in common.
So on March 15, my son, who will soon be 40, repaid the favor.
He called to say he had just taken his children on a leprechaun hunt, and went on to say, “Dad, don’t you remember when you used to take me in the backyard every year before St. Patrick’s Day to search for leprechauns?”
I would leave signs behind like one or more had been there.
Well, I had totally forgotten this, but before he could finish I was in tears, thinking about him outside with my two grandchildren looking for leprechauns.
What a great feeling and experience this was knowing he had carried on the tradition.
So it is true: Cycles repeat. Hope everyone enjoyed your St. Patrick’s Day!
Keith McDaniel, Southern Pines
