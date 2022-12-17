It appears to me that, in his Aug. 28 column, William Shaw is using the abortion debate to make his real point, that religion should not have excessive influence on public policy.
Since policy is driven by values, and values are (among the religious) driven by their religion, I don’t see how you can completely separate the two without banning public religious discussions. And I don’t see how you can prevent any public official from being influenced by their religion (if she or he has one) since their religion would form their values. For example, there are those public officials who invoke the name of Jesus to argue for transfer payments to the poor; does Mr. Shaw object to such statements?
At any rate, the abortion question is not a religious one but one of rights. Of course, a woman (or man) has the right to control her own body. The right to free enterprise does not give one the right to carry on a harmful business.
The right to bear arms does not give one the indiscriminate right to use them in a dangerous manner. In life, there are always tradeoffs and balances.
And if the fetus/pre-born/unborn has a right to life, that right may possibly supersede the right of another person’s bodily autonomy. Europe, hardly a fortress of religious fundamentalism, recognizes this principle; in general abortion is forbidden after 12-14 weeks of pregnancy other than cases of medical necessity.
Does Mr. Shaw have a criterion for determining when the pre-born has a right to life? Or does he consider the pre-born simply a mass of tissue right up until the moment of birth, to be disposed of if inconvenient?
Ken Wright
Whispering Pines
