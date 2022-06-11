Look, my children, and you shall see the sad state of America. The land began with my ancestors, the Lumbee, and was not originally Pilgrim land. America is now suffering because our nation of immigrants have forgotten the open arms of our Statue of Liberty that welcomed everyone. We are destroying our natural resources and being hateful to each other.
We have forgotten good neighborly behavior. Our freedoms have been forgotten as we selfishly do for ourselves and help those who look like us.
What will make us strong and vibrant again will be people working, people respecting each other and encouraging each other. Our neighborhood should reflect different skin colors and cultures and languages, as we can and do contribute to the greatest of America.
We must begin to work together to save our companies, save our natural resources, share our histories, and seek to understand and to be understood.
Betty Oxendine Mangum
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.