While I very much agree with Dave Zaborski, “Hate is out of control,” I have a very different take on it.
Yes, there are people on the right who hate, and there are conservative commentators who are vocal in their disdain for liberal politics and politicians. But this sort of thing is hardly found only on the right.
In fact, if you consider the hate-filled rhetoric of Democratic politicians, I think in the political arena the left wins hands down in hate speech.
In the media, yes there are people who are very right-wing commentators, so much so that I can’t listen to them for long, despite my conservative values. But for pure hatred in the media they pale compared to the mainstream media that is supposed to be unbiased.
I find it impossible to find any mainstream media source that isn’t extremely biased against conservatives. And then there is the entertainment industry, which demonstrates the pure hatred in much of the left. And then they back it up with “cancel culture,” which Mr. Zaborski seems to be advocating. If someone has a different point of view, you need to punish them. Get them fired. Put them out of business.
In my experience when there are political discussions or arguments it is always the person who claims to be liberal, more intelligent, caring, accepting, who is the one that gets red in the face, emotional, starts throwing insults and storms off. People on the right mostly just stand there aghast, not understanding how otherwise intelligent people can think and behave like that.
But other than that, I agree with Mr. Zaborski — there is too much hatred.
Don MacIlvaine
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
