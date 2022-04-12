In many communities, private signs are not allowed on public rights of way. With the onset of the political campaign season, if the area has such an ordinance it should be enforced. If not, one should be drafted and passed.
The growing number of political yard signs popping up along roadways and at busy intersections show disrespect by the candidates of the community. If you see a large number of signs for a candidate at an intersection or along the road, vote for the other candidate.
Clean up your act, politicians.
Roy Cameron, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
