My faith in the human spirit got a boost Saturday while my husband, 96, and I, 81, were driving to a local festival.
On pulling away from a traffic light, a loud metal scraping noise alerted us to pull onto a side street. A car pulled up behind us and a young man and woman jumped out and explained we had something dragging under our car. He got under the car and unscrewed a metal protective plate, that was still partially attached causing the noise. He assured us our car was safe to drive.
Lucas and Ashley, we gladly give a standing ovation to you and wish to share your quick thinking and especially your caring to help strangers to continue on our journey. Strangers no longer.
June and Gary Schiermeyer
Seven Lakes
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
I love stories like this. Makes me believe that there is still hope for this country.
Way to go Lucas and Ashley!
