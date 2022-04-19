A friend informed me that the Southern term “bless your heart” actually translates to “it sucks to be you.”
It’s obvious that litterbugs were raised by moms who constantly picked up after them. Their clothes were strewn on the floor, beds left unmade, laundry heaped, waiting for someone else to do it. Bless their hearts, they had an unfortunate upbringing.
As a litter-picker for several groups, I’ve found bags of marijuana, crack pipes, losing lottery tickets and, of course, tons of beer cans and liquor bottles. Obviously, something is going on in a litter bug’s life. Were they bullied? Abused? Never learned boundaries? Bless their hearts.
Of course, there are stages of littering. Some replace empty fast food wrappers into the original bag, and throw that out, which is much easier to collect than ketchup packets strewn for a quarter mile. There might be some hope for this one, but not with the current shortage of mental health services in this country. Bless their hearts.
Sue Smithson, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Not sure if I would agree with the first sentence. In my childhood state of Alabama the term would mainly have been used when dealing with a hopelessly ignorant person for whom any explanation of the truth would be futile. Nevertheless. We recently drove the back roads from Seven Lakes to Tampa, Florida and back. One thing we noticed was the lack of litter in other states we crossed, especially Florida. North Carolina is one of the prime dumping grounds for illegal aliens being flown and bussed here by our federal government. Surely people have seen the aging Greyhound busses dropping off young Latino men with backpacks? We see them regularly on Hwy 211. Florida by contrast is working to deport illegals and recently announced they will be transporting them to Maryland, Delaware, and other Democrat-run states, a brilliant idea. No wonder Governor DeSantis is so popular. Bottom line - deport illegal aliens and the litter situation will likely improve.
Bless your heart, Kent.
We've all known for some time that Kent is a racist, but he usually is somewhat circumspect in this regard. Not this time.
